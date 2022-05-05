J&K Delimitation Commission’s notification unacceptable to region’s people, Centre must intervene: Soz

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Prof. Saifuddin Soz has expressed disappointment with the notification issued by the J&K Delimitation Commission on Thursday. He said the region’s people may find it unacceptable even as he urged them to stay calm.

He also called upon the Centre to consult J&K’s political parties regarding the matter at the earliest.

“I have taken up the report of the J&K Delimitation Commission for my detailed study. Meanwhile, my cursory look at the report helped me to highlight the extremely negative side of this report, which can never be accepted by the people of J&K,” he said in a press statement.