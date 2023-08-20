J&K: Hunt still on in south Kashmir for terrorists behind Kulgam attack

The hunt is on for terrorists involved in the ambush in which three soldiers died in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district earlier this month, with security officials indicating the same group was behind attacks in Rajouri and Poonch this year.

A top security force officer said combing operations were underway in south Kashmir and quadcopters were being used extensively to track down the perpetrators of the attack.

"Our assessment is that the group is still in south Kashmir and has not crossed over to the other side of the Pir Panjal mountain range. We are hoping for contact with the group before they cross over. If they manage to cross over, they will lie low for another extended period," the senior officer told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Three Army personnel were killed by the terrorists in the Halan forest area of Kulgam on August 5.