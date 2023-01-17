J'khand: Over 60 girls walk for 17 km at night to complain to DC about hostel warden

More than 60 girl students sneaked out of their residential school and walked for 17 km through deserted roads at night to reach the collectorate of Jhakhand's West Singhbhum district and complain to the deputy commissioner about "atrocities" committed by their hostel warden.

The class 11 students of Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls School at Khuntpani reached the collectorate in Chaibasa around 7 am on Monday to lodge a complaint with Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal.

The girl students' action created a stir among officials of the district education department. On the DC's directive, District Superintendent of Education (DSE) Abhay Kumar Shil reached the spot and heard the grievances of the students, before sending them back to the school in vehicles.

He assured the girls that the matter will be investigated and action will be taken against the warden.