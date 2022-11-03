JMM holds march in Ranchi to protest against ED summons to Soren

Workers of Jharkhand's ruling JMM on Thursday took out a rally in Ranchi to protest against Enforcement Directorate's summons to Chief Minister Hemant Soren for questioning in connection with a case of alleged illegal mining.

Shouting slogans against the BJP and carrying party flags, hundreds of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) activists from across the state gathered at Morabadi ground.

The protesters - some of them armed with traditional bows and arrows - marched to the chief minister's residence

Soren, also the JMM executive president, who skipped the ED summons addressed them from atop a temporary stage set up there.