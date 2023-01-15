Joke of a roadshow by a rattled PM: Congress takes swipe at BJP's Monday event in Delhi
The Congress said that rattled by the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got his party to organise a "joke of a road show"
The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP over its scheduled roadshow in the national capital, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rattled by the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, has got his party to organise a "joke of a road show".
A two-day national executive meeting of the BJP will begin from Monday, January 16. Before the start of the meeting, the BJP has organised a roadshow for the prime minister from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention centre, the meeting venue.
Attacking the BJP, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "An insecure Prime Minister rattled by the huge success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra has got the BJP to organise a joke of a road show passing through a short distance in the national capital tomorrow."
"Such hollow, choreographed events will only keep his drum-beaters busy," he said.
The Congress has been pointing out that the BJP is rattled with the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra and therefore, it is criticising the Yatra on a regular basis.
Brace for Traffic Jam, Inconvenience on Monday
The Delhi police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday placing restrictions on vehicular movement in the central Delhi in view of a BJP roadshow to be attended by PM Modi.
According to the traffic advisory, Ashoka Road, Jai Singh Road, Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan Roundabout to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed from 2:30 pm to 5 pm.
"During the roadshow, Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhambha Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg (from Sunheri Masjid to Rail Bhawan), Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chemsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg would remain affected," it stated.