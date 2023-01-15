Joke of a roadshow by a rattled PM: Congress takes swipe at BJP's Monday event in Delhi

The Congress on Sunday took a swipe at the BJP over its scheduled roadshow in the national capital, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rattled by the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, has got his party to organise a "joke of a road show".

A two-day national executive meeting of the BJP will begin from Monday, January 16. Before the start of the meeting, the BJP has organised a roadshow for the prime minister from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention centre, the meeting venue.