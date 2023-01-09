Joshimath crisis be declared a 'national disaster' demands Congress

Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttarakhand for ignoring the “brewing crisis in Joshimath” Congress on Monday demanded that the crisis be declared a "national disaster".

Addressing media at AICC headquarters in Delhi, Congress spokesperson, Pawan Khera questioned why it took so long for the Centre to take cognizance of the crisis.

Cracks started appearing in November 2021, but the BJP ignored the issue, said Khera. “What was Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami doing from January 3 and why did it take him till January 7 to reach the in-crisis town?” asked Khera.

Referring to the Mishra Committee report, prepared by the MC Mishra in 1970s, the then collector of Garhwal, Khera alleged that the BJP governments, both at the state and at the Centre, ignored the crisis.