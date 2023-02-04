Joshimath Revisited: Deceit, Denial and ‘Development’

A visit to Joshimath is incomplete without a visit to Raini, the native village of Gaura Devi, who, 50 years ago, had famously led the Chipko movement. Raini had been devastated by the flash flood and landslides of February and June 2021. Villagers from Raini were told that they would be resettled in Subhai village, five kilometre away on the road to Badrinath.

On our way to Raini, we stopped at the roadside eatery in Tapovan. On making enquiries, we were told that even Subhai village was no longer safe. At Raini, the gateway with the names of the women who had participated in the Chipko movement engraved on the columns is still intact. But the statue of Gaura Devi, which had been moved after the highway developed cracks in 2021, is missing.

The village itself looked deserted. An elderly lady told us that most villagers were away attending a puja. After asking us what we were there for, she called Karishma, the wife of the Pradhan, to come out and speak to us. Karishma confirmed that no compensation had been received by the villagers, and no information provided about the promised rehabilitation . She added that shifting to Subhai did not seem feasible any longer. As for the statue of Gaura Devi, she told us that the tehsil office had returned it, and the villagers had pooled in money to have the statue installed at a higher altitude.