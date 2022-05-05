Journalist Pawan Jaiswal passes away

Freelance journalist Pawan Jaiswal, who had reported in 2019 on how a government school in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district had fed students roti with salt for the mid-day meal, has died due to cancer. It has come less than a month after he had appealed for funds for his cancer treatment.

A resident of Siyur, Jaiswal had shot the video of children being fed salt and chapati at the Siyur Primary School. After the video clip went viral on the internet, the district magistrate Anurag Patel had said that ‘such irregularities were happening because of the mismanagement of teachers’. The acting headmaster Murari Singh and nyay panchayat member had been suspended soon after.