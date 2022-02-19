Journalist Rana Ayyub was falsely accused of parking funds for personal use

Hours after Mumbai Police arrested a 24-year-old salesman in a Bhopal garment shop for threatening to rape and kill Mumbai-based journalist and activist Rana Ayyub, trolls attacked her with the year-old accusation that she had raised funds for Covid victims but parked it for her own use. Too much of a coincidence?

The Enforcement Directorate, by now known for its selective leaks, confirmed to a pro-government and rightwing media outlet that it had attached Ayyub’s assets worth Rs. 1.77 crore. This led to more mocking, hate speech, threats and trolling.

Attacks on the feisty independent journalist intensified since she published ‘Gujarat Files’ based on conversations she had with civil and police officers in the state on riots and fake encounters. Her consistent criticism of the Modi Government and the BJP, and her critical columns in international media, notably in Washington Post, made her a soft target. Not surprisingly, neither the trolls nor the ‘media’ which attacked her reported what Ayyub had to say on the controversy.