Judge, Jury and the Master

By not appointing R. John Sathyan as judge of the Madras High Court but rushing through the appointment of Victoria Gowri this week, the government reasserted its ‘right’ to appoint judges at its own discretion, the collegium’s recommendation be damned. Ironically, the government has maintained the façade that the collegium is solely responsible for appointment of judges and for not filling up vacancies on time.

Sathyan’s name was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium in April last year and reiterated in January while Victoria Gowri’s name was recommended for the first time on 17 January 2023. What is more, the collegium specifically declared that Sathyan and other recommendations made earlier and reiterated by it should be appointed first. The government has chosen to ignore the advice.