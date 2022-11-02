Judge who made remarks on women's attire once disposed of case after sending hearing date by WhatsApp: HC told

"These orders point to the cussedness of the approach of the officer subjecting the entire judiciary in a poor light among the general public which would lead to the erosion of the public confidence in the institution," the RG said in his affidavit dated October 10.



It also said that the judicial officer -- while serving as Additional Sessions Judge, Kollam -- had "in a hurry to take up a deputation post, disposed of a sessions case after sending a WhatsApp message to the accused regarding the posting of the case".



This decision of the judicial officer was set aside by the High Court which, according to the RG's affidavit, had said that "zeal to dispose of as many cases as possible is a laudable quality for a judge, especially at a time when we talk about docket explosion. Legal rights of a party shall not be a casualty in a hurry to dispose of cases".



It also said that the Judge-in-charge of Kozhikode judicial district had noted that various judicial orders passed by the appellant had invited scathing and severe criticisms from the public as well as the academicians.

"In the above circumstances, the Judge-in-charge of Kozhikode district called for a report from the registry and also considered many of the orders and judgements passed by the appellant (S Krishnakumar)," the RG's affidavit said.