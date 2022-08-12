July retail inflation eases to five-month low of 6.71%; still above RBI's tolerance band

Contrary to popular expectations, retail inflation displayed a slower pace of decline in July and came down to 6.71%. Price cuts on edible oil, ranging from 0.4% to 6.4%, and lower crude oil prices, are being seen as factors that eased retail inflation in July on an annual basis, even as it remained above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 2-6% tolerance limit band for the 7th month running.

Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Friday evening showed that retail inflation fell from 7.01% in June and came below the 7% mark for the first time this year due to a moderation in food inflation and oil prices.

While falling to a five-month low in July, retail inflation has now remained above the RBI’s medium-term target of 4% for 34 consecutive months.

“The RBI is just two months shy of failing to meet its inflation mandate, which is deemed to occur when average inflation is outside the 2-6% tolerance range for three consecutive quarters,” experts pointed out.