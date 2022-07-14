'Jumlajeevi, corrupt, incompetent': Unparliamentary or words that describe this govt best? Citizens react
TMC MP Mahua Moitra asked, "You mean I can’t stand up in Lok Sabha & talk of how Indians have been betrayed by an incompetent government who should be ashamed of their hypocrisy?"
Ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon session that begins on July 18, a booklet has been released that has declared certain words "unparliamentary", meaning they cannot be used in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.
Interestingly, the words banned from use in the Parliament are the same words that are often used to describe the current regime- jumlajeevi, incompetent, corrupt, chelas, dictatorial, dalal.
What's hilarious is that some of the words and expressions that have now been declared unparliamentary are ones that we could never in our wildest dreams have imagined could be banned from the Houses- chamchagiri, Shakuni, batshit crazy.
One wonders if this indeed can be a "reasonable restriction" to the freedom of speech and expression!
Understandably, this news has not been taken well by citizens, journalists and political leaders alike. TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to question, "You mean I can’t stand up in Lok Sabha & talk of how Indians have been betrayed by an incompetent government who should be ashamed of their hypocrisy?"
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala made a jibe implying that the PM knows his qualities very well.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge too tweeted that banning a few words won't deter the Opposition to hold those in the government accountable.
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai too took a dig on the news by asking people to guess why certain words have been banned. So did historian Irfan Habib who found the matter laughable.
Rajya Sabha member Derek O' Brien said this was a "gag order" on MPs, and went on to say that he would use these words anyhow. Brien wrote, "Suspend me. Fighting for democracy."
Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi too wondered if all that is allowed to say in the Parliament now is, "Waah Modiji Waah".
