'Jumlajeevi, corrupt, incompetent': Unparliamentary or words that describe this govt best? Citizens react

Ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon session that begins on July 18, a booklet has been released that has declared certain words "unparliamentary", meaning they cannot be used in either the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

Interestingly, the words banned from use in the Parliament are the same words that are often used to describe the current regime- jumlajeevi, incompetent, corrupt, chelas, dictatorial, dalal.

What's hilarious is that some of the words and expressions that have now been declared unparliamentary are ones that we could never in our wildest dreams have imagined could be banned from the Houses- chamchagiri, Shakuni, batshit crazy.

One wonders if this indeed can be a "reasonable restriction" to the freedom of speech and expression!

Understandably, this news has not been taken well by citizens, journalists and political leaders alike. TMC MP Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to question, "You mean I can’t stand up in Lok Sabha & talk of how Indians have been betrayed by an incompetent government who should be ashamed of their hypocrisy?"