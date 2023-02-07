Just 960 IIT graduates received Rs 50 lakh and above annual pay in 2022

Not all IIT graduates are lucky to grab lucrative salaries as a new report on Tuesday revealed that students obtaining jobs with a higher CTC (Rs 50 lakh and above per annum) constitute only 5.5 per cent of the total pool, translating into just 960 students.



A team of campus recruitment experts at HirePro, a recruitment automation and assessments solution provider, analysed the data of placements at the IITs in 2022 and collated insights about compensation.



The analysis revealed that nearly 54 per cent of total students in the top tier of IITs (7,020) and 50 per cent of students in the next tier of IITs (2,250) receive job offers with salary packages in the range of Rs 10 to 16 lakh per annum.



About 11 per cent of students in the top tier (1,430) and 40 per cent of students in the next tier of IITs (1,800) ended up grabbing jobs with a salary range of up to Rs 16 lakh per annum.



"While many top-tier companies hire some of the best talent from IITs and from within the industry, they are not the ones who pay the highest salary," the findings showed.

