Justice Abdul Nazeer, part of Ayodhya, demonetisation verdicts, appointed Andhra Guv

Justice S. Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, a month after retiring from the Supreme Court. He was the lone Muslim judge in the bench which gave the judgment in Ayodhya case and paved the way for the construction of Ram temple.

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple- Babri Masjid was a long-drawn dispute between the two communities which the Supreme Court finally decided on 9 November 2019.

Justice Nazeer led the Constitution Bench that had upheld the 2016 demonetisation process. He had also declared that there was no need to impose additional restrictions on the free speech right of ministers, MPs, MLAs and leaders.