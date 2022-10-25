Justice system needs to be more sensitive towards victims of crimes against women

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday reduced a life imprisonment sentence down to 20 years for a man convicted for raping a four-year-old child, observing that the convict “was kind enough to leave the minor [girl child] alive.”

The rapist, Ram Singh (40), was arrested and sentenced for life in 2007 after the child’s grandmother found him raping her in a tent near Indore’s ITI ground. He had challenged the High Court order in 2009.

A bench of Justices Subodh Abhyankar and S.K. Singh found it suitable to grant Singh the possibility of a remission. “In such circumstances, this court does not find any error in appreciation of evidence by the trial court and considering the demonic act of the appellant who appears to have no respect for the dignity of a woman and has the propensity to committee sexual offence even with a girl child aged four, this court does not find it to be a fit case where the sentence can be reduced to the sentence already undergone by him," it said.

“However, considering the fact that he was kind enough to leave the prosecutrix alive, this court is of the opinion that the life imprisonment can be reduced to 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment,” added the bench on Saturday as the convict completed 15 years of imprisonment.

“Collegium judges Justice Subodh Abhayankar and Justice S.K. Singh of Madhya Pradesh High Court reduced rape convict's sentence considering that he had left minor victim alive. The victim was only 4-years-old. These judges should be impeached and removed,” tweeted author and journalist Dilip Mandal, reacting to the judgment.