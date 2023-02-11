Justices Rajesh Bindal, Aravind Kumar to take oath as SC judges on Monday

The swearing-in of Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar as Supreme Court judges will take place on February 13.

According to a circular issued by the administration branch of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justice of India will administer the oath to Justices Bindal and Kumar at 10:30 AM on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the government elevated Allahabad High Court Chief Justice Bindal and Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Kumar to the Supreme Court.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to announce the fresh appointments to the top court and extended his best wishes to them.

Once they take the oath, the top court will achieve its full strength of 34 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, after a gap of nine months.