Kanpur violence: Police action one-sided, claim Muslims

Sana, mother of two claims that her husband Mohd Nasir was at Bakarmandi, some 5 km from the spot of violence but was arrested by the police. The police had come to our house to arrest some of our relatives but failing to find them, police took my husband away and is one of the 36 accused named in the FIR, she said.

She says that one of her relatives had lodged a complaint against BJP spokesperson for her blasphemous statement at the Colonelganj police station. "My husband has nothing to do with that complaint, still, he was arrested,” she said.

A handle HindutvaWatch showed a Muslim men being thrashed by a crowd as a policeman looks on. Later the man is rescued by other policemen.