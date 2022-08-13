Karan Johar “I stand by Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra unconditionally”
While the world wonders what fate has in store for Ayan Mukerji’s sci-fi-spiritual fantasy Brahmastra when it finally opens on September 9, its producer Karan Johar stands firmly by the director.
“Ayan has given seven years of his life to Brahmastra. If he wanted, he could have made three or four films during that time. Instead, he chose to focus on one project, his dream project. Ayan has lived, breathed, slept with Brahmastra. It is unlike anything we’ve seen in cinema. In terms of budget, vision and scale it is the biggest film I’ve made,” says Karan Johar.
Karan is full of protective affection for his blue-eyed director. “Ayan has not moved socially upwards at all. He is driving the same car that he used to seven years ago. He hasn’t moved into an upscaled home either. He lives now where he lived when he came to become a director. Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani which he made for my production house Dharma nine years ago was a huge hit. Ayan didn’t use that as a mean to make money. Instead, he dedicated his life to making Brahmastra. I know the people in the industry are waiting to see what he has done. I know there are a lot of doubts surrounding the film. But I am confident Brahmastra will be a game changer.”