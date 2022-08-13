Karan Johar “I stand by Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra unconditionally”

Karan is full of protective affection for his blue-eyed director. “Ayan has not moved socially upwards at all. He is driving the same car that he used to seven years ago. He hasn’t moved into an upscaled home either. He lives now where he lived when he came to become a director. Yeh Jawani Hai Diwani which he made for my production house Dharma nine years ago was a huge hit. Ayan didn’t use that as a mean to make money. Instead, he dedicated his life to making Brahmastra. I know the people in the industry are waiting to see what he has done. I know there are a lot of doubts surrounding the film. But I am confident Brahmastra will be a game changer.”