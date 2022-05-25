Karan Johar knows how to create a friendly atmosphere: Shabana Azmi

Shabana gives the credit for her new friendship to Karan Johar. “On his set the atmosphere is so happy and relaxed. Every actor is in a good mood always. Karan makes every actor feel special. There is no sense of competitiveness between anyone.”

Describing him as super-gregarious Shabana says, “Karan is a people’s person. He loves meeting new people, finding out about their lives. I am also very inquisitive. I ask so many questions, just like Karan does.”

How does Shabana find Karan Johar as a filmmaker? “You know, it’s easy to undermine his abilities because he is never into promoting his own talent. I am working with him for the first time. I find him to be a very special director. He knows exactly what he wants each actor to do. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is shaping into a very special film.”