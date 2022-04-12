'Karnataka BJP min responsible for my death': Contractor dies by suicide, urges PM to take care of family
The contractor was found dead at a private lodge in Udupi Tuesday morning. He allegedly died by suicide after sending the last message to some of his friends and media
In an incident which fueled massive controversy, and sharp reactions from opposition parties, a contractor in BJP ruled Karnataka has blamed Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and his associate for his death in purportedly his last note.
The contractor was found dead at a private lodge in Udupi on Tuesday morning. He allegedly died by suicide after sending the last message to some of his friends and media.
According to reports, contractor Santosh Patil said in the message that Eshwarappa and his associates demanded 40 per cent commission for a contract.
In his purported suicide note, Patil has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior BJP leader YS Yeddyurappa to help his wife and kids after his death.
“RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa is solely responsible for my death. I am taking this decision keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our prime minister, chief minister, our beloved lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids,” wrote Patil in his last message.
Police said the matter was being probed.
Congress stepped up attacks on BJP and demanded the minister's resignation. However, the minister refused to put down his paper.
“There is no question of resigning. We have to wait for the verdict of the court in the case I had filed against Santosh Patil. I make it very clear that I am not at fault anywhere,” Eshwarappa said.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah blamed the Karnataka BJP for his death.
“The death of contractor Santosh Patil is tragic and a result of commission politics of. My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Santosh Patil. May justice be served for his sacrifice,” he tweeted.
