'Karnataka BJP min responsible for my death': Contractor dies by suicide, urges PM to take care of family

In an incident which fueled massive controversy, and sharp reactions from opposition parties, a contractor in BJP ruled Karnataka has blamed Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa and his associate for his death in purportedly his last note.



The contractor was found dead at a private lodge in Udupi on Tuesday morning. He allegedly died by suicide after sending the last message to some of his friends and media.



According to reports, contractor Santosh Patil said in the message that Eshwarappa and his associates demanded 40 per cent commission for a contract.