Karnataka, Haryana each record one H3N2 variant death

The Indian Medical Association on Saturday cautioned against use of antibiotics and said the mounting infections are due to the H3N2 influenza virus, which lasts between five to seven days.

“A sudden increase in the number of patients having symptoms of cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat fever, bodyache and diarrhoea in some cases,” the IMA wrote on Twitter.

“While fever goes away at the end of three days, coughs can persist for three weeks,” it added, advising doctors to avoid prescribing antibiotics to such patients.