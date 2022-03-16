Karnataka: Hijab-wearing students boycott classes; Ameer-e-Shariat's Karnataka bandh call creates a flutter

In a co-ed government college in Yadgir, a Muslim boy who came wearing a skull cap was given a whack by his teacher, who then removed it later. However, the girls stood their ground and refused to remove the hijab.

"Our preparatory exams are scheduled next week. We prefer to stand outside the college, if hijab is not allowed inside. Our parents have also said the same thing. If the government is interested let them postpone the exams till the Supreme Court gives a verdict on the issue,'' a group of girls from Kamala Nehru college in Shivamogga said.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Raoafter after visiting all the schools and colleges said:

"All classes are going on fine. It is all normal. We request all the students, teachers, parents and people of the district to maintain peace and harmony, Udupi is a peaceful district,'' he added.