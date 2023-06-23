Karnataka: Man kills leopard that preyed on his pet dog
The incident was reported from the Kootanuru village near Bandipur in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district on Friday, and forest authorities have arrested the culprit
An incident of a leopard being killed for preying on a pet dog was reported from the Kootanuru village near Bandipur in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district on Friday. The forest authorities have arrested the culprit.
The arrested person was identified as Ramesh, a farm labourer from Mallayyanapura village. The accused was remanded to judicial custody. The forest authorities had found the body of the leopard at the agricultural field belonging to landlord G.R. Govindaraju.
The authorities, after investigating the case, caught Ramesh. The probe revealed that the three-year-old female leopard had killed Ramesh's pet dog four days ago. He emotionally bonded with the dog as it grew up with him.
Enraged by this, Ramesh located where the leopard had left the partially eaten body of his pet dog and poured pesticide on it. The leopard returned after some time and ate the remaining part, after which it died. The forest authorities conducted the autopsy of the leopard and burnt the body.