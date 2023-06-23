Karnataka: Man kills leopard that preyed on his pet dog

The authorities, after investigating the case, caught Ramesh. The probe revealed that the three-year-old female leopard had killed Ramesh's pet dog four days ago. He emotionally bonded with the dog as it grew up with him.

Enraged by this, Ramesh located where the leopard had left the partially eaten body of his pet dog and poured pesticide on it. The leopard returned after some time and ate the remaining part, after which it died. The forest authorities conducted the autopsy of the leopard and burnt the body.