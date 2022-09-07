Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti passes away

Before joining the BJP in 2008, Katti was with the Janata Party, Janata Dal, JD(U) and JD(S). He had earlier served as a minister in the Cabinet headed by J H Patel, B S Yediyurappa, D V Sadananda Gowda and Jagadish Shettar.



Katti was often in news for his statements demanding statehood for the north Karnataka region and also openly expressing his chief ministerial ambitions.

Katti's mortal remains will be shifted by air ambulance and his last rites will be performed with state honours at Bagewadi Belagavi. All procedures will be done after public viewing till 2 pm at Sankeshwara. CM Bommai also said that a holiday has been announced in Belagavi's schools and colleges on Wednesday.