Karnataka: Police register FIR against 10 girls for protesting against Hijab ban
The Karnataka Police have registered an FIR against at least 10 girls for violating prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of CrPC by staging a protest against the hijab rule outside Girls Empress Govt PU College in Tumkur on February 17, under Sections 143, 145, 188 and 149 of IPC, according to news agency ANI.
A guest lecturer in a private pre-university college in Tumkur on Friday resigned after she was allegedly asked not to wear Hijab or display any religious symbol.
The hijab row had begun in Feburary when some students weren't allowed to attend classes wearing a hijab at Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka, protests began on February 4, which has now spilt from various parts of Karnataka to different parts of the country. In reaction to this, some Hindu students started coming to college wearing saffron scarves.
The government of Karnataka has subsequently banned any cloth that could disturb peace, harmony and, public order.
The Karnataka High Court, which is hearing some Muslim girls' plea against the Hijab ban, in its interim order had restricted the use of Hijab and saffron shawl or scarves till the final order.
Earlier this week, the Karnataka government imposed Section 144 in Tumkur district ahead of college reopening. These prohibitory orders have been issued to prevent violence near educational institutions according to media reports. A total of nine districts are currently under Section 144.
