Karnataka RS polls: All parties field candidate for fourth seat though none assured of requisite votes

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda's son and MLA H D Revanna told the media on Tuesday that his father had spoken to Congress president Sonia Gandhi who had assured him of support. “Based on her assurance and that of other top Congress leaders, the JD(S) decided to enter the poll fray. Congress support is required to keep communal parties at bay,'' he added.

Of the 224 members in the state Assembly, the BJP has 120 MLAs with the support of 2 Independents, Congress 69 with one Independent and the JD(S) 32 members. Each Rajya Sabha candidate requires 45 first preference votes to be elected.

The BJP, after allotting 90 votes to its first and second candidates, will be left with 32 votes and will need 13 votes from outside.

The Congress will need 25 votes from outside for Khan to get elected after Ramesh is given the 45 first preference votes.

The JD(S) needs the least number of votes of 13 from other parties to get Reddy elected.

Political observers said the chances of Siroya pulling through are high as all parties will be allotting the second preference votes too and if they are counted, the BJP stands to gain.

“I am confident of winning. I have friends in all the parties,” Siroya said.

According to Congress sources, the idea to contest the fourth seat was of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who was determined not to support the JD(S).

JD(S) candidate Reddy met KPCC President D K Shivakumar and other leaders including Mallikarjun M Kharge and B K Hariprasad.

“Siddaramaiah was firm that the Congress should field its own nominee and from the minority community. Of late, Siddaramaiah has been firmly standing up on issues, be it the RSS or the hijab row with none to back him,” they added.

Congress sources said though chances of Khan sailing past are slim, his political future in the party has been chartered out. “He is sticking his neck out for the party and in future can claim what he wants,” they stated.

In the JD(S), before Reddy's candidature was finalised, party MLC B M Farookh's name was considered, who is close to the Gowda family. Farookh reportedly made it clear that the party should not seek the BJP's support, while Revanna was keen on Reddy. Farookh had contested the Rajya Sabha polls in 2016 and lost due to cross voting by some JD(S) MLAs.