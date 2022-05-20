Karnataka schools allow Puja and air rifles

Air Rifles cost between Rs 5000 and Rs 30,000 and came under the prohibited category of the Arms Act in 2016 when a sleeper cell of allegedly Islamic terrorists was found to be using them for target practice in Hyderabad.

Ironically, Bajrang Dal has now been ‘caught’ imparting target practice at a school in DK district of Karnataka. Virajpet Dy SP Niranjan Raj Urs claims that air rifles “having a muzzle energy exceeding 20 joules (unit of energy, when it leaves the barrel of the gun) and bores above 0.177 or 4.5 mm are subject to licensing requirements and permission is required for using them.

In a classic case of locking the stable after horses have bolted, an explanation has been sought on the make of the air rifles used. The school too has been asked to explain after local police was forced to act on May 16 following formal complaints and outrage in the state.

After the hijab (headscarf), halal meat, economic boycott of Muslim traders and Azaan controversies, the training camp shocked people. The camp, held between May 5 and 112, culminated in a Hindu Samajorsava, a public meeting, on May 19.