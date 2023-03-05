Karnataka shocker: Couple fined Rs 6 lakh for inter-caste marriage, face boycott

Govindaraju settled in Malavalli, but often came to visit his parents, along with his wife, in Kunagalli. When the couple came there last month, Shwetha, talking to her neighbour, had disclosed that she is a Dalit.



The matter reached the elders of the village and they held a meeting on February 23. They called the parents of the couple and imposed a Rs 3 lakh fine on them and asked them to pay the fine by March 1.



After the couple had lodged a complaint with police against 12 persons of the village in this connection, the elders, after coming to know about the complaint, increased the fine amount to Rs 6 lakh and boycotted Govindaraju's family from the village.



The villagers have sent the family out of the village and passed a diktat that they should not purchase rations, vegetables, milk, and water from the village.



The authorities have taken up the investigation.

