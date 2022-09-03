Karnataka: The importance of being Lingayat

Why they matter

Of the 224 assembly constituencies in the state, as many as 100 constituencies are said to be dominated by the Lingayat community, majority of these seats being in north Karnataka.

The Lingayats account for 17 per cent of Karnataka's population followed by Vokkaligas with 15 per cent, Muslims with 12.92 per cent and Brahmins constituting three per cent. The OBCs are believed to constitute 35 per cent of the population and SCs and STs contributing 18 per cent.

However, an unofficial caste census conducted between 2013 and 2018 pegs the population of Lingayats and Vokkaligas much lower at nine and eight per cent respectively.

In the present assembly there are 54 Lingayat MLAs across parties including 37 from the ruling BJP. Out of the 23 chief ministers in the state since 1952, as many as 10 have been Lingayats, six Vokkaligas, five from Backward Classes and two Brahmins.

In the run-up to the elections next year, BJP and the Congress are sparing no efforts to win over the support of the community. Yediyurappa's induction into the BJP parliamentary board was clearly to placate the Lingayat strongman, who was sulking after being asked to step down from the chief minister's post in 2021 and his younger son BY Vijayendra denied a Legislative Council seat. Miffed at the party marginalising him, Yediyurappa had announced his retirement from electoral politics and anointed Vijayendra as his political heir to contest the Shikaripur seat in Shivamogga district, which he represents.

While the presence of the JD(S) is limited to the Old Mysuru region dominated by the Vokkaliga community, the Congress has been attempting to break BJP's stranglehold over the Lingayats. The party recently appointed senior Lingayat legislator MB Patil to head its campaign committee while another MLA, Eshwar Khandre, is the state unit's working president.

Why Lingayats lean towards BJP

Until 1989, the Lingayats were in the Congress fold, but the ouster of Veerendra Patil, who was recouping from a stroke in 1990, turned the community against the party and it has not been able to recover from that.

In mid-2000, Yediyurappa emerged as the rallying point for Lingayats and with the Janata Parivar fractured, the community leaned towards the BJP. The high point was when former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy declined to transfer power to Yediyurappa in 2007, which resulted in a divide between the Lingayats and Vokkaligas and the sympathy vote for Yediyurappa put him in the CM's saddle in 2008.