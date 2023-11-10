Kashmir: A Pashtun village's fears over loss of identity

Tucked away 80 km (49.7 miles) from the bustling heart of Srinagar, Wantrag stands as a reflection of traditional Afghan life, where nearly 1,000 Pashto-speaking families fiercely uphold their cultural heritage.

The zigzag roads that weave through recently harvested paddy fields and bountiful apple orchards enter into Wantrag, perched majestically atop a hill in the Anantnag district in India-administered Kashmir.

Upon entering the village, a striking sight unfolds — houses line the banks of a water irrigation canal, walnut trees scattered throughout the landscape have transitioned to their autumn attire, and shop signs adorned with Pashto inscriptions. The air carries the shrill of autumn and aroma of Kabuli biryani — a dish consisting of steamed rice, caramelized carrots, raisins and marinated lamb.

While women might not be immediately visible, men, both young and old, are seen toiling in the apple orchards. Young boys play cricket on the winding roads while girls wearing headscarves hide behind walls.