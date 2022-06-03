Kashmir back to square one: Another exodus begins following 16 killed since January, seven in May

This week in Kashmir was marked by murder of a Kashmiri Pandit school teacher Rajani Bala (36) in Kulgam, the seventh targeted killing in May alone, and the threat of yet another exodus of Pandits from the Valley.

A summon sent to Yash Raj Sharma, editor in-charge of the portal The Kashmir Walla for an article published in 2011, asking him to present himself in Jammu on June 2, also indicated that the Government had not given up its hard security approach to Kashmir.

Earlier, Fahad Shah, the editor of The Kashmir Walla, was arrested in February and re-arrested thrice every time he was granted bail by the court. The last time he was arrested was also ostensibly because of an article published in 2011. He is accused of having glorified militants in Kashmir.

With Kashmiri Pandits hitting the street, and some 100 families reportedly having left the Valley, the Government’s assurance of bringing back and settling displaced Pandits has suffered a jolt. Even the 800-odd Pandit families which had stayed back in 1990 or returned to take up jobs and live in transit or resettlement camps for them, this week threatened to leave the Valley, complaining of insecurity.

The resurgence of targeted killings and the threatened exodus by Pandits point to a collapse of the grand push to normalise Kashmir initiated in August 2019. As many as 40 Kashmiri Muslims too have been killed, among them policemen, Panches and public servants, by militants since August 2019.