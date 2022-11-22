Kashmir saw surge in intravenous opioid users during Covid-19

The use of intravenous opioids in Kashmir surged among the youth during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to relapse in many patients due to non-adherence to proper medication, a recent study revealed.

The study, conducted by the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (IMHANS) Srinagar, found that many patients relapsed due to non-adherence to medications during Covid-19 when most of the drug de-addiction centers were closed.

“Our findings reflected a pattern of increased substance use behaviors resulting from peer pressure, emotional distress, boredom, and financial issues resulting from the implemented lockdown, disrupting regular routines. It was also seen that the distress level in these patients was high, causing them to indulge more in substance use,” read the study.