Kashmiri carpets to adorn the new parliament house

A dozen master craftsmen assisted by a team of 50 artisans and weavers have been busy weaving 12 carpets for the new parliament building since OctoberNovember last year. The carpets are all set to be delivered later this month, apparently a month before the deadline.

Kashmir’s hand-woven carpet industry has been on the decline for the past several years. Machinemade synthetic carpets are cheaper, lighter than the carpets made of wool and thus easier to maintain. Not many can afford to buy the more expensive silk carpets either.

That is why there was considerable excitement when Tahiri Carpets received the order to supply 12 exclusive carpets for the new parliament building. They wanted the carpets to be masterpieces but with traditional designs.

One of the finished carpets therefore portrays a leopard in the jungle. A combination of 12 colours—ranging from red and orange to blue and green—are being used to portray animals in the forest. Some of the threads were dyed dark red to depict blood around a deer.

Another finished carpet covers an area of about 90 square feet—11 feet in length and 8 feet in width— made with silk-on-silk, which means both the threads and the knots are made of silk. It took some time to source super quality silk, confided sources, but the toughest challenge was to select the twelve master craftsmen out of 120 craftsmen working for Tahiri Carpets to work on the coveted project.