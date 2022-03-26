Kashmiri Pandits are privileged refugees

By now no one disagrees that Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files is a rather one-sided story, full of halftruths, blacked out facts and depending on fiction to whip up communal sentiments against Muslims.

It would not be too far-fetched to presume that the film stinks of a facilitation of genocide in India. There is, of course, no doubt that the film vilifies Kashmiri Muslims, distorts facts and brings back haunting memories of the days of violent militancy that are best forgiven, even if not forgotten.

“I heard a journalist on national television say that the world should know what transpired in Kashmir. But ‘Kashmir Files’ only vilifies Kashmiri Muslims and distorts the truth,” Kashmiri Pandit author and columnist Badri Raina told National Herald.

What the film also covers up is the fact that Kashmiri Pandits who were driven out of their home state are really not so badly off. They continue to receive ample funds and material help from the governments, both central and various states where they are resident, they have reservations in medical,engineering and other courses that they might be deprived of if they cease to be refugees, and they have a far better status as migrants than they would have as residents of their own state.

The story of their homelessness and dire straits is clearly a myth that needs to be busted.

“It seems reasonable to assume that Kashmiri Muslims were severely disaffected and their faith in India seemed to have been eroded, but whereas they held India responsible for the plight of Kashmir, only those Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims were killed by militants who were thought to be Indian agents in one form or another,” Badri Raina said.

He said that in the first killings, three noted Pandits and also the Muslim vice chancellor of Kashmir University were killed. “Many Muslims had a lot to fear as well from the new sectarian turn of events.”

So, it is not quite fair that the film depicts only the plight of Kashmiri Pandits to the exclusion of similar fate suffered by Kashmiri Muslims. With one difference-- the Kashmiri Pandits never had it so good.

Hefty compensation

According to the official data of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir Relief and Rehabilitation, approximately 60,000 families migrated from the Kashmir valley and settled in Jammu and its adjoining areas. Out of these families, 23000 migrant families settled outside the state of Jammu and Kashmir.