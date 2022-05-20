Kashmiri Pandits: Between a rock and a hard place

Hindus and Muslims have both been killed by militants in Kashmir. There is also no doubt that Kashmiri Pandits were indeed targeted. The number of casualties among Pandits, 300 claimed by the Government or 600 as claimed by the Pandits themselves, is also by no means small. A much larger number chose or were forced to leave. The displacement did lead to a lot of suffering.

What is unfortunate, however, is the narrative that Muslims, not militants, killed the Hindus. It suited political parties and the media to paint the Hindus in Kashmir as victims. It was inconvenient for them to admit that the first civilian killed by militants was a Muslim, that a large number of Muslims were also killed.

It would be an exaggeration to say that Kashmiri Pandits were deliberately pushed out of the Valley. But undoubtedly they did not receive the kind of security they needed at the time. The then Governor Jagmohan made no attempt to stop the exodus. The Govt did not show any seriousness in stopping the exodus either. But to suggest that Jagmohan played no role is an extreme view just as to say that he alone was responsible for the exodus is another extreme view. The VP Singh Government at the Centre took it casually. The then Home Minister Mufti Md Sayeed and BJP, which was supporting the Govt., had their own agenda. Mufti Sahab wanted to become the CM and BJP all along wanted to use Kashmir to polarise the Hindus.

Farooq Abdullah, the chief minister, had seen Jagmohan earlier and made it clear that if Jagmohan was sent again, he would tender his resignation. When the state’s Chief Secretary apprised the HM, Mufti Sahab reacted by saying that Farooq Abdullah was prone to issuing threats but would not actually resign. But as soon as the appointment of Jagmohan was announced, Farooq Sahab resigned. Unfortunately, nobody in Kashmir at the time trusted Jagmohan.

Displaced Muslims were extended the same facilities as displaced Pandits and there was no discrimination on the basis of religion. It was hoped that houses and jobs would enable the displaced to return.