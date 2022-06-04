Kashmiri Pandits in a state of churn after spurt in targeted killings

HWSK is working mostly for those Pandits families who chose to stay back in Kashmir rather than joining the exodus earlier.

“The government did nothing for non-migrant KPs. There are scores of KP families who did not leave Kashmir but migrated from rural to urban district centers. The government failed to even rehabilitate them. We protested in 2015 in and around Lal Chowk but the BJP government did nothing for us,” Lal adds.

Talking about Sheikhpora camp in central Kashmir’s district Budgam, Lal says that the camp was actually constructed only to accommodate non-migrant KPs by the Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

“The camp can accommodate around 4000 families. However, only 31 non-migrant families are living at the Sheikhpora camp, which is sheer injustice to us. Rest of the accommodation was given to KPs working under prime minister’s scheme of 2012,” he said.

Fear stalks Pandit families

One of the important factors that is leading to the second migration of Kashmiri Pandits is fear that has engulfed the minority community. “There is fear among all of us. We are sitting ducks and soft targets,” Ashu Bhatt said.

Since 2019, Ashu has been working under the prime minister’s package scheme as a teacher. He belongs to Habba Kadal area of Srinagar and had migrated to Jammu following the breakout of militancy in Kashmir.

“There are around 6000 employees recruited under the scheme. Around 3800 families have left. Others are here only because either their parents are going under any medical check-ups or their children have exams. I will leave Kashmir as soon as my children's exams get over,” Ashu said.

“I have asked a few contacts in Delhi and Mumbai to look for a job for me and my wife. We will leave Kashmir for good now,” he added.

He said that the BJP-led government at the Center has no roadmap for the people of Kashmir, leave alone for Kashmiri Pandits. “Congress did have a soft corner for the people of Kashmir. The BJP is only playing politics in our name. They are only using us to garner votes,” Ashu said.

The killing of Rahul Bhatt also started a fresh ‘migration’ of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir valley. Kashmiri Pandit Sangarash Samiti (KPSS) is the largest KP group, comprising of those who stayed back during the 1990s. The group is headed by Sanjay Tickoo.

“Around 120 families, working under Prime Minister’s Package scheme of 2012, have left the Kashmir valley following the killing of Rahul Bhatt,” KPSS said.

It said that as the J&K administration and the Centre had failed to provide security to Pandits, many more families are planning to leave.