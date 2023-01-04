Kashmiri photojournalist Manan Dar booked under UAPA gets bail after 438 days

Mohammad Manan Dar, a Srinagar-based photojournalist who was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), received bail on Tuesday evening after 438 days in jail.

Dar was arrested on October 22, 2021 by the National Investigations Agency (NIA) in connection with a Kashmir militant conspiracy case. In the bail order, a Delhi Court dismissed the charges against him as "mere assumptions."

"Accusations against the accused do not appear to be cogent and true," observed the court.

He was arrested alongside 12 others including his own brother Hanan Dar, in relation to a spree of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in October 2021 post the abrogation of Article 370.

Dar was arrested days after a number of migrant workers and other laymen were killed in Kashmir by suspected militants. The NIA accused him of orchestrating "terror activities" in the state both physically and digitally.