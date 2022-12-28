Kashmiri students allege attacks in AMU, write to Shah for probe

The Jammu & Kashmir students association (JKSA) from Aligarh Muslim University has written to Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a 'time-bound inquiry' into the repeated attacks against Kashmiri students to ascertain "facts and nefarious designs" behind the harassment.



Nasir Khuehami, convenor of JKSA, said, "The AMU administration needs to initiate criminal proceedings against those who are indulging in targeted harassment of Kashmiri students."



On Tuesday, a purported video surfaced showing Kashmiri students being attacked by a group of men. In the clip, one of the attackers is seen brandishing a pistol.



Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani, said, "There has been no complaint so far. No one has been found to be injured and the university administration is looking into the matter."



Deputy proctor of AMU, Syed Ali Nawaz Zaidi, said, "The matter is being probed. Action will be taken against those seen handling weapons and creating disturbance on campus. The allegation that Kashmiri students are being targeted is wrong."