Kashmiris have mixed emotions about Valley getting a cinema hall after 23 years

“This is not the first ever cinema hall in Kashmir, but we wanted to recreate the same charm that the cinemas had before they were closed down in the 1990s,” he told National Herald.

“At the same time, people deserve to see a movie in the cinema hall because they haven’t been able to do such activities in the past twenty years or so,” Dhar said, adding that the region’s people should have the same privilege as that enjoyed by people outside Kashmir.

In the 1990s, eleven cinema halls across Kashmir were closed down during due to militancy. While the National Conference president Farooq Abdullah tried in 1996 to get two of the biggest cinemas, ‘Broadway’ and ‘Neelam’ reopened, they failed to get going due to poor patronage.

“Cinema in Kashmir has a long history. The first ever cinema hall came up in Kashmir in 1932. It was called ‘Kashmir Talkies’. ‘Bombay Talkies’ came up two years later, in 1934,” said Dhar.

In 1999, the famous Regal Cinema in Lal Chowk stopped a screening of a Hindi movie, Pyar Koyi Khel Nahi after militants hurled a grenade during the first week of the opening.

While the new multiplex was inaugurated on Tuesday, it will be formally opened for people on October 1 with the screening of two movies, Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan (PS)-I, reported The Hindu.

The announcement has led to a wave of diverse opinions amongst Kashmiris.

“It is difficult to reconcile the pros and cons of opening a multiplex in Kashmir. Every development in Kashmir comes with its own price if viewed in retrospect,” said a 26-year-old Kashmiri, requesting anonymity. “The question remains, how receptive the people would be vis-à-vis this idea that has an important history attached to it.”

Sameer Malik*, another Kashmiri, said that the multiplex is being sold as a slice of history when militancy hadn’t gripped the Valley and the situation was “normal”.

“The multiplex is not the result of the situation in the Valley, as there is nothing 'normal' here. There is repression in all spheres of life from political to personal, so much so that for years we don't een have an elected government, something basic in a democracy,” he said.

“So, the question is what does the multiplex exactly represent?” he said.