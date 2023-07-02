KCR's remote control is with Modi, Congress won't join hands with BRS: Rahul Gandhi

Launching a scathing attack on Telangana chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that Rao's remote control was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and described the state's ruling party as "BJP's B-Team" and its new nomenclature, BRS, as 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi'.

Rahul Gandhi said that the corruption charges against Rao and his party's leaders have made them subservient to the BJP, and asserted that he told all other Opposition leaders that the Congress would not join any bloc where the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) was involved.

Addressing a public meeting in Khammam, Gandhi said, "BRS is like BJP Rishtedar Samiti. KCR thinks he is a king and Telangana is his kingdom."

Gandhi said the Congress has always stood against the BJP in Parliament, but Rao's party has been "BJP's B-team". "Prime Minister Narendra Modi carries the remote control of [Telangana chief minister] K. Chandrashekar Rao," the former Congress president said.