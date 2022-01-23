Kejriwal claims ED planning to arrest minister Satyendar Jain, BJP hits back

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed to have learnt from sources that the Enforcement Department (ED) is going to arrest his cabinet minister Satyendar Jain just before assembly elections in Punjab and accused the Centre of targeting Aam Aadmi Party after realising that BJP "will lose" in the upcoming polls.

The BJP hit back at Kejriwal, alleging he was trying to put pressure on the agency and gain public sympathy with his statement though he was aware of the "concrete evidence'' against Jain.

The AAP national convenor, however, said that his party leaders and the workers are not afraid of the central government's investigation agencies as they have not done anything wrong and will get relief from the court. He also dared the Narendra Modi government to send the ED or any other agency like the CBI to arrest Jain or anybody in his party.

In a statement, Jain, who holds the Health and other portfolios, asserted that he is not afraid of the ED, CBI or any central government agencies and hit out at the BJP.