Kejriwal holds meeting of top officials of PSPCL in absence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab politics is yet on a boil following reports that Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convener Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with top officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Delhi on Monday. The state chief minister Bhagwant Mann was reportedly not present in the meeting.

Kejriwal allegedly chaired the meeting of PSPCL officials including Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, Secretary Power Dalip Kumar and some others in absence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann thus raising many eyebrows.

As per reports, Rajya Sabha Member from Punjab Raghav Chadha, Delhi Health minister Satyender Jain and PSPCL Chairman Baldev Sharma were also present in the meeting. Neither the AAP nor the Punjab government has made any comment on the issues as of now.