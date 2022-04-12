Kejriwal holds meeting of top officials of PSPCL in absence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab politics is yet on a boil following reports of Delhi CM and AAP National convener Arvind Kejriwal holding a meeting with top officials of PSPCL in Delhi in absence of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Punjab politics is yet on a boil following reports that Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convener Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with top officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) in Delhi on Monday. The state chief minister Bhagwant Mann was reportedly not present in the meeting.
Kejriwal allegedly chaired the meeting of PSPCL officials including Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari, Secretary Power Dalip Kumar and some others in absence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann thus raising many eyebrows.
As per reports, Rajya Sabha Member from Punjab Raghav Chadha, Delhi Health minister Satyender Jain and PSPCL Chairman Baldev Sharma were also present in the meeting. Neither the AAP nor the Punjab government has made any comment on the issues as of now.
Terming the meeting as a direct interference of the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal, the Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) - two main political parties of Punjab- have accused CM Bhagwant Mann of offering Punjab to Kejwiral.
Newly appointed Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring has asked CM to make his stand clear on the “Delhi meeting” of PSPCL officials with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at Delhi.
Taking to his twitter handle, Waring wrote “CS Anirudh Tewari, Secy Power Dalip Kumar, Delhi CM@Arvind Kejriwal, MP@raghav_Chadha, Delhi Minister Satyender Jain, Chairman PSPCL Baldev Singh Saran hv held official meeting in absence of CM Bhagwant Mann@BhagwantMann and Power Minister Harbhajan Singh.”
“Will Punjab be puppeteered by Delhi people, in what capacity and on which issue was this meeting held.. CM Sahib make it public..”, he wrote.
Reacting strongly to the meeting of Punjab power department officials with Kejriwal, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) spokesman Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said, “We have heard a lot about Delhi as the Union Government interfering into the internal affairs of the States. But, it is for the first time, we are seeing Delhi, as the State Government directly interfering into the internal affairs of Punjab Government. Is this a change which was called for”.
The BJP has not reacted to the development as yet.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines