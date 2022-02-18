Kerala: AIBEA asks RBI to allow merger of Adoor Co-operative Urban Bank with Kottayam Bank

In a letter to Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) India’s largest bank employee’s union All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has urged the RBI to allow merger of the Adoor Co-operative Urban Bank with Kottayam Co-operative Bank.

Saying that both the banks have agreed on merger, AIBS asked RBI to issue notification in this regard as soon as possible.

The RBI, seeing the poor financial condition of Adoor Bank, had put restrictions on merger in November last year.