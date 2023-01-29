Kerala college students break taboo surrounding sex education

"Why is consent so important in sex?" asked Nirmal, a second year BA student at a prominent college in Kerala during a sex education programme held on the campus.

The 19-year-old wanted to know if there is anything wrong in being honest about his sexual feelings towards a girl on the campus.

"If I have feelings towards a girl, why should I be ashamed about expressing it?" asked the teenager, matter-of-factly.

At a time when talking openly about sex is still considered taboo, around 100 students at the famous University College Thiruvananthapuram, sharing seats with the opposite sex, showed that talking about sex was as much a part of their well-being as much as their right.

The event was organised by the National Service Scheme (NSS) of the college in association with Vvox, a sexual health platform backed by Harvard-trained and ASSECT-certified sexologists from India and the United States. ASSECT is the American Society of Sex Educators, Counselors and Therapists, which is a body that certifies and provides training to doctors.