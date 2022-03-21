Kerala: Congress suggests cheaper ‘fly in Kerala’ project as alternative to expensive K-Rail plan

Reservation of tickets in advance should not be made mandatory, he said, adding that every one hour a flight has to be operated so that passengers would not be troubled even if they miss one. To avoid paying exorbitant ticket prices, a single rate should be fixed for a particular service.

If the airports are properly connected with regular flights, a passenger who starts from Mangalore by 7 am will be able to reach Thiruvananthapuram by 10.30 am. When more flights are operated, the person can reach the next nearest airport in half-an-hour, he said. The only challenge the project could face is ensuring last-mile connectivity — the travel to and from the airport, he said, adding that the model followed by Karnataka RTC can be adopted.

Karnataka RTC conducts services to Bengaluru airport from small towns on an hourly basis. Similarly, the authorities can deploy 'Fly in Kerala' feeder buses to the airports from city outskirts. In case of towns without an airport, Sudhakaran suggested sea planes. The entire project, the KPCC president said, would cost only Rs 1,000 crore.

This amount is not even a fraction of the interest on the amount that the government is planning to borrow from JICA for the Silverline project, pointed out the senior leader. “If Fly in Kerala is a failure, our total loss will be a maximum of Rs 1000 crore. In a worst-case scenario of the project winding up, we will get a piece of critical data: how many people really need to travel from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuramin in four hours,” underscored Sudhakaran.