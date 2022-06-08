Kerala Gold smuggling case: Accused Swapna says bag with currency was sent to CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Dubai

Suresh said it began in 2016 when the CM was on a trip to UAE and Sivasankar had contacted her as she was the secretary at the consulate. He had told her that the Chief Minister had forgotten to take one of his bags and that it had to be taken to Dubai immediately. The bag was sent to the CM through a diplomat in the consulate.

She said she found out that there was currency in it once it was brought to the consulate. It was detected when the bag was scanned as a part of the consulate’ security protocol. It was not immediately clear what currency was in the bag. Biryani vessels containing heavy metals were taken from the consulate general's house to the CM’s official residence at Cliff House based on instructions from Sivasankar.

Suresh, on Monday, had said she was revealing these details because there was a threat to her life and added that she did not have any other intentions. She reiterated that she didn’t need any image building exercise by the media.