Kerala HC rips into NIA’s sloppy probe into 2006 Kozhikode twin blast case, acquits accused

Picking many holes in the National Investigating Agency’s investigation into the 2006 Kozhikode twin blast case, the Kerala High Court acquitted the prime accused Thadiyantevida Nazeer and Shafas in the case. The HC also observed that NIA had failed to produce credible evidence.

A Division Bench of Justice K Vinod Chandran and Justice Ziyad Rahman observed that, “In their anxiety to wrap up the case; we say anxiety since we do not think the Officers of the NIA would be ignorant of the law on the subject, they even recorded the confessions made by the accused, clearly inadmissible under Section 25 & 26 of the Evidence Act.” The judges stated that had it not been for the agency's hurry to wind up the investigation, there may have been more compelling evidence to find the accused guilty.

Nazeer and the other accused were charged with conspiring, planning and executing the bomb blasts in Kozhikode KSRTC and mofussil bus stands on March 3, 2006. In this case, the accused allegedly informed the city collectorate and the media about the location of the bombs after planting them. Although it was initially investigated by the local police, the case was taken over by the NIA in 2009.