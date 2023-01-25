Kerala HC suspends conviction, sentence of Ex-Lakshadweep MP in attempt to murder case

In a relief to former Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, Kerala High Court on Wednesday suspended his conviction and 10-year sentence in an attempt to murder case.

The court extended the same relief to the other three convicts, including Faizal's brother, in the case.

The detailed order of the high court is not yet available.

Deputy Solicitor General of India (DSGI) Manu S, who represented the island administration, confirmed the high court order which came on the joint plea moved by the convicts against their conviction and 10 year jail term by a Sessions Court in Lakshadweep.

The Union Territory (UT) of Lakshadweep had opposed suspension of sentence of the convicts, saying that granting them the relief would "shake the people's faith in the judicial process." It had also said the offence committed by Faizal and his brother, who was a teacher in a government school, had shocked the society of the island archipelago where few crimes are reported.