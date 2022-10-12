Kerala Human sacrifice case: 3 sent to 14-day judicial custody

A local court in Kochi on Wednesday sent three people accused of killing two women allegedly as part of a "ritualistic human sacrifice" in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, to two weeks judicial custody.

The accused couple -- Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila --used to run a massage centre near Aranmula in Pathanamthitta district in their house. Their agent Mohammed Shafi had in June and September, brought the two women to the house, where they were brutally murdered by the couple.

The two women, who had earned their daily bread selling lottery tickets on the streets, were allegedly sacrificed by the accused to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity in their life, they said.



The chopped body parts of the deceased were exhumed from the premises of the couple's house at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta later in the day.